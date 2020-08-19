Nelson Mandela Bay records coldest August day in 18 years

Tuesday night’s stormy weather saw Nelson Mandela Bay’s main catchment area in the Langkloof receive 40mm of rainfall overnight.

Bay spokesperson for the SA Weather Service, Garth Sampson, said the full impact of the rain on dam levels would only be known in the next few days.

Sampson said all coastal and adjacent interior stations recorded above normal rainfall, which was in line with the seasonal forecast.

This as Port Elizabeth on Tuesday recorded the coldest August day in 18 years.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 10.6°C — the coldest since one day in August 2002 that measured 9.3°C.

The previous record was in August 1967, when 11.4C° was measured.

Joubertina on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 8.8°C, the third-lowest on record.

Parts of the province including the Tsitsikamma mountains, Kareedouw and Uniondale were covered in snow on Tuesday, with more reports of disruptive snow from areas over the northern parts of the province, Sampson said.

Conditions are expected to remain cloudy to partly cloudy with light rain over the western parts of the region on Wednesday.

“It will remain cold to very cold over the region.

“Conditions will clear gradually from the west later,” Sampson said.