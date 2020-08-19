Making art out of ordinary life

With their plans for the year — including a potentially life-changing trip to France — put on hold, the Helenvale Poets have found the silver lining of lockdown by making art out of their surroundings.

The young poets have spent the past few months of the shutdown taking photographs of the scenes they encounter daily and writing poetry inspired by the images.

The results of their work will be showcased in an exhibition planned for the end of September.

Helenvale Poets project manager Brian Walter said the exhibition had been in its initial planning stages earlier in 2020 when the national lockdown was implemented, bringing everything to a halt.

However, the aspiring young poets did not give up.

“A bit of rallying around, and two helpful donations from Dryad Press, Cape Town, and the VW Community Trust, as well as community members, meant that poets could be equipped with project phones, and the project has continued in the virtual space,” Walter said.

He said the poets also used the phones for school work though they often struggled to get enough data to access the internet.

From laundry on the washing lines and food parcels to clouds in the sky and simple walkways, the poets have captured various images which ignited words of poetry.

Young poet Latifah Hoffman, 15, said writing with a full house during lockdown had been difficult, with little space to concentrate but she has been able to get out to take pictures that inspired her writing.

Hoffman considers her most powerful picture to be one of a playground that has become a dump in Helenvale.

“The picture shows just how people can ruin a good thing when they are careless.

“The playground has been a dump site for a very long time now but we used to play there before it was ruined.

“Now we just play in the street,” she said.

Keanan Booysen, 10, said he had started writing more, tackling such topics as his mother, brother and wanting to ride a bike.

Leonie Williams, a mother of five and one of the founding members of Helenvale Poets, said she always found writing therapeutic.

Williams writes about the joys and hardships of life in Helenvale.

She wrote a short poem about hunger during the lockdown.

The poem accompanied a photo of five food items that she and her family depended on at the time.

“When I wrote that poem I wanted to let people know that I know [Covid-19] is dangerous but people are hungry and might die from hunger before they die from the virus.

“The food items in the photo were all we had at that time and we were not allowed to even go to our other families.

“People are still struggling in Helenvale because the lockdown has made matters worse,” Williams said.

Due to uncertainties surrounding the lifting of the lockdown, a decision on whether the exhibition would be held at a physical venue or staged virtually had not yet been made, Walter said.

“The graphic artist is preparing both virtual and physical options, because of uncertainty with Covid-19 lockdown levels.

“However, the poets are aiming for an event at the end of September,” Walter said.

He said the exhibition would be incorporated with the launch of the poets’ eighth poetry collection, titled Helenvale Stars.

In the interim, the poetry group’s committee and its mother NPO, the Southern Africa Development, Research and Training Institute, are assisting the Helenvale Poets to apply for the institute’s 2021 international youth exchange programme in Germany.

Before the lockdown, the poets were in the process of raising funds for a writers’ retreat and workshop in France.

However, the fundraising campaign faltered after the lockdown took effect, Walter said.

The poets had been invited by former University of Fort Hare staff member Dr Hilde Van Vlaenderen — now based in France — to visit the country and experience a different environment.

They needed about R300,000 to cover the costs of the trip.

