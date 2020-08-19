Long, cold wait for Covid relief
The elderly, frail and unemployed youth all had to huddled in the cold outside post offices around the Bay waiting for their R350 grant which for many, after taxi fares, will amount to a meagre R300.
Nelson Mandela Bay residents had to walk long distances, in some cases risk their lives and brave the cold, rainy conditions as they queued to receive their Covid-19 social relief for unemployed individuals.
Though some said the money was too little, others were grateful, saying it is better than the nothing they had.
One of those grateful recipients is Joyce Mahlulo, 56, from Motherwell who works as a street vendor near the Govan Mbeki Post Office, and said the money would have to stretch to cover bills and electricity.
“I sell sweets, chips, peanuts along with soft drinks.
“I live with my two children and my grandchild, during the lockdown level 5, life was very difficult because we weren’t allowed to work.
“I didn’t get a single food parcel. It’s sad that people in our communities get things through friendship.
“I’m very happy to get the unemployment grant, I’ll be able to pay my insurance, sometimes I wasn’t able to do, but I’d tried to not fall back by more than a month.
“Now I’ll be able to buy electricity for R100,” Mahlulo said.
Despite maximum temperatures reaching only 12ºC on Tuesday, scores of residents from Missionvale and New Brighton braved the conditions and queued to receive the few hundred rand.
A Missionvale woman, who asked to remain anonymous, at the New Brighton Post Office at the Kenako mall said she wished they were in a queue to get jobs.
Many of the people who were in the queue were shivering, with some jogging on the same spot to stay warm.
An unemployed Soweto-on-Sea resident, 23, in the same queue and who also asked to be anonymous, said the grant would help support his family.
“While we are trying to get jobs, this money will help us to buy things like groceries and electricity.
“What is disappointing is how we’ve seen [news] reports of corruption from our leaders during this time of need.
“Of all times, we would not expect they would do that when there are so many people in need.
“Perhaps that money could’ve been used to give us more than R350,” the man said.
Donovan Contell, 56, from Gelvandale said he walked from his home to the Korsten Post Office and his biggest question was why the Gelvandale Post Office was still closed.
“A trip to Korsten and back to Gelvandale costs R20 via taxi, there’s four of us in my family and I’m the only breadwinner.
“Things were really hard during lockdown level 5 and 4.
“Now I’ll be able to buy some groceries, it’s better than nothing, but it won’t last us a week.”
A Gelvandale woman, 59, who asked to remain anonymous, said she risked her life to queue at 5am at the Korsten Post Office.
She said on their arrival they saw two men approaching her son in-law’s car. She had a gut feeling they were criminals and asked him to take her back home.
“I had to walk from Gelvandale to the Korsten Post Office at 9am, because I was afraid from the earlier incident.
“There’s a lot of crime in Korsten, but my question is when is the Gelvandale Post Office going to be opened?” the woman said.
The disgruntled Gelvandale residents said the closure of their post office meant they had to spend about R50 on travelling costs.
A woman, 23, from Malabar said on some days they would be told that there was no more money.
She said not everyone could afford a taxi and it was sad to see the elderly and sick having to walk and queue again, though they had a post office in Gelvandale.
The Herald reporter in 2017 that rampant gang related crime in and around the Gelvandale Post Office forced it shut shop.
