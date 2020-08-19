Long, cold wait for Covid relief

The elderly, frail and unemployed youth all had to huddled in the cold outside post offices around the Bay waiting for their R350 grant which for many, after taxi fares, will amount to a meagre R300.

Nelson Mandela Bay residents had to walk long distances, in some cases risk their lives and brave the cold, rainy conditions as they queued to receive their Covid-19 social relief for unemployed individuals.

Though some said the money was too little, others were grateful, saying it is better than the nothing they had.

One of those grateful recipients is Joyce Mahlulo, 56, from Motherwell who works as a street vendor near the Govan Mbeki Post Office, and said the money would have to stretch to cover bills and electricity.

“I sell sweets, chips, peanuts along with soft drinks.

“I live with my two children and my grandchild, during the lockdown level 5, life was very difficult because we weren’t allowed to work.