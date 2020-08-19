How Eastern Cape should set itself up for the future

Multifaceted preparedness for the future is essential to positioning the Eastern Cape as a competitive province on a national and global stage.

This was the common sentiment shared by industry leaders during the fourth instalment of the Business 360 virtual webinar hosted by The Herald and Daily Dispatch on Tuesday.

The virtual event focused on strategies and scenarios for the Eastern Cape to drive inclusive, sustainable economic growth, with reference to existing growth catalysts, future-fit development strategies and responsible leadership.

KPMG Private Enterprise — Africa and SA head Alan Barr said a brighter future for the Eastern Cape relied heavily on ethical leadership to guide the province’s various stakeholders into creating a unique and attractive province through its cities.

He said the provinces needed to take advantage of its three major industries — motoring, agriculture and citrus — and use them to attract investment and compete on a global stage.

“The challenge we have in the Eastern Cape is that our three major hubs — Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City and Mthatha — are not attracting more investment.

“If anything, we are probably repelling people from investing here.

“I think there’s a huge opportunity for the Eastern Cape to take this change that is happening globally and use it to our advantage but we do need greater collaboration between local government, universities and businesses to be driving a common vision for the next 30-40 years,” Barr said.

With four universities at its disposal, the province had the intellectual power to create new ideas, get people to engage in the economy and make its cities more attractive by creating unique identities that will in turn attract economic activity.

Barr spoke alongside Border-Kei Business Chamber president Chris Ettmayr and senior futurist and presidential 4IR commissioner, Professor Chris Adendorff, with co-hosts Strat Astute managing director Roshni Gajjar and Smarter EQ organisation development consultant Paolo Giuricich.

Adendorff said the province — and country at large — needed to prepare itself for the jobs of the future by investing in human capital, advance the manufacturing sector and establish an artificial intelligence institute, among other recommendations, in order to be competitive and succeed in the fourth industrial revolution.

Governance, the general economy, society, infrastructure, social changes and technological preparedness of the country all played an important role in determining the future of SA, he said.

“The two aspects that will play a critical role in jobs of the future is [digital] intelligence and tech savviness and that summarises 4IR.