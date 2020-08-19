Father and son charged with fraud worth more than R1.2m

A Port Elizabeth father, 69, and his son, 43, are facing charges of tax fraud amounting to more than R1.2m.

Businessmen Rashad and Goolman Musa, who own a local fruit and veg store, allegedly submitted several fictitious invoices to the SA Revenue Service (Sars), claiming to have had business transactions with two other local companies between August 2012 and July 2016.

However, a probe by Sars revealed that the 12 invoices were allegedly forged and not issued by the two alleged suppliers.

The men appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in North End on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile said Sars had suffered a loss of more than R1.2m and the matter was referred to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, which resulted in the pair’s recent arrest.

The case was postponed to September 14.

