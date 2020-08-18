Who got a slice of the PPE tender pie?

PREMIUM

A Limpopo company that is being investigated for fraud in a R60m tender is among several firms that have emerged as big winners of government Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.



Tshiamiso Trading 135, owned by Bruce Mohlaba, was awarded three contracts to supply 3-ply surgical masks and thermometers. Altogether the contracts were worth R3.4m...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.