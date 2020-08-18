News

Who got a slice of the PPE tender pie?

PREMIUM
By Peter Ramothwala, Kgothatso Madisa and Isaac Mahlangu - 18 August 2020

A Limpopo company that is being investigated for fraud in a R60m tender is among several firms that have emerged as big winners of government Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts.

Tshiamiso Trading 135, owned by Bruce Mohlaba, was awarded three contracts to supply 3-ply surgical masks and thermometers. Altogether the contracts were worth R3.4m...

