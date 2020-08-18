Uitenhage police seek assistance in tracing witnesses to fatal crash

Uitenhage police are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing eyewitnesses to an accident which claimed the life of Gavin Kriel.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said Kriel, 21, was fatally injured in the accident in Caledon Street, Uitenhage, at about 5pm on August 9.

It is alleged that a Ford Kouga, Toyota Etios and Kriel on his motorbike were travelling in opposite directions when the accident occurred.

No further details about the accident were available.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation and anyone who might be able to shed more light on the investigation is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Deon Roos on 079-896-8148 or SAPS Uitenhage on 041-996-3438.