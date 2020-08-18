News

Suspended Amatola Water CEO in renewed battle to return to work

By Sandiso Phaliso - 18 August 2020
Vuyo Zitumane
Vuyo Zitumane
Image: SUPPLIED

Axed Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane has gone back to the CCMA to ask it to compel the water board to allow her to resume her duties and pay her the R736,000 awarded to her during arbitration.

Zitumane’s lawyers requested that her laptop be prepared for pickup on Monday, and her e-mail access be reactivated.

On Saturday, Amatola Water wrote to Zitumane to say it had taken its case against her to the labour court to review the CCMA decision that she should resume her duties on Monday. 

Through an acting CEO, Boniswa Hele, the board held a special media briefing on Saturday, saying that “we want to make it categorically clear that we will be taking the CCMA arbitration outcome on review”.

In essence, she was not allowed to resume her duties as her suspension remained in place until the labour court finalises the matter, according to Hele.

On Monday, acting on behalf of Zitumane, Java Attorneys director Java Mama wrote to the board indicating its letter was “not the equivalent to an order suspending the implementation of the award”.

Mama said without proper authority suspending the CCMA award, Zitumane has to report for duty.

Mama said the enforcement application was going through CCMA processes.

DispatchLIVE 

ALSO READ

Lindiwe Sisulu influential in Amatola Water financial probe

A dispute over a contract to investigate Amatola Water shows human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu was highly influential in ...
News
2 days ago

Zitumane’s explosive affidavit puts Sisulu’s failed presidential campaign at centre of the R35m question

The startling allegations against Sisulu’s long-time aide, Mphumzi Mdekazi, were made by suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane, who claimed he ...
News
3 months ago

Amatola Water Board under administration

The Amatola Water Board in the Eastern Cape, described as “dysfunctional”, has been placed under legal administration amid allegations of irregular ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill

Most Read

X