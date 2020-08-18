Settlers Park buildings stripped and vandalised
Municipal buildings in Settlers Park, once a flagship attraction of Nelson Mandela Bay, have been pillaged and trashed.
Installations have been smashed and pipes, gutters, gates and historic plaques have been ripped from the walls of the half-dozen historic stone buildings off the main Settlers car park at the bottom of How Avenue below St George's Hospital...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.