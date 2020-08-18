Settlers Park buildings stripped and vandalised

PREMIUM

Municipal buildings in Settlers Park, once a flagship attraction of Nelson Mandela Bay, have been pillaged and trashed.



Installations have been smashed and pipes, gutters, gates and historic plaques have been ripped from the walls of the half-dozen historic stone buildings off the main Settlers car park at the bottom of How Avenue below St George's Hospital...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.