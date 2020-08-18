Sanzaf makes it an Eid to remember by helping the needy

The South African National Zakáh Fund (Sanzaf) made sure it was an Eid to remember on August 1 when they slaughtered enough sheep, goats and lamb to provide a kilogram of meat to more than 100 families in Booysen Park through their community-focused initiative Operation Qurbani.

The Islamic faith-based Sanzaf has also opted to continue spreading their reach to needy communities through several events planned for the northern areas throughout August as an extension of the Qurbani project.

These include a Women Empowerment Programme on August 29, a bursary programme which opened for applications on August 15, the Muharram Programme to celebrate the Islamic New Year on August 22 and an ongoing Winter Warmth Project.

Port Elizabeth Sanzaf branch director Rieyaad Abrahams said Operation Qurbani was an annual Sanzaf project to commemorates the sacrifice of Nabi Ibrahim [Prophet Abraham] through the ritual sacrifice of Qurbani.

“The Sanzaf office in PE has been organising and hosting this initiative for recipients based in the northern areas for the past 30 years.

“Sanzaf donors based in Port Elizabeth purchase sheep which will be sacrificed as part of Qurbani and then sponsor a portion of the meat to Sanzaf to distribute to our recipients," Abrahams said.

He said about 120 families in the northern areas benefitted from the initiative in particular widows and elderly recipients.

With regard to the other projects, Abrahams said these were all aimed at assisting people from underprivileged backgrounds in the northern areas.

“For the women empower project we provide women with our small business development projects, skills development programmes and our bursary programme.

“The bursary programme is also an annual programme aimed at providing financial assistance to school learners applying for the first year of tertiary education.

“Sanzaf provides financial assistance (tuition, travel allowance and lunch money) to financially needy pupils based in the northern areas and other parts of PE such as Kwazakhele and Motherwell.”

The Muharram programme provides party packs to children and hygiene packs to the elderly.

And the Winter Warmth project is aimed at providing food and clothing to low-income households in the northern areas.

For more information on these and other projects being facilitated by Sanzaf, visit their website.