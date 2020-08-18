Private schools struggle as parents fail to pay fees

Independent schools are struggling for survival due to difficult economic times as parents default on the payment of school fees which has resulted in some of them shutting down while others stand on the brink.

The National Alliance of Independent Schools (Naisa) said it was concerned that there were only 20% of parents who were currently paying school fees.

As a result, the association has now appealed for a special financial relief for independent schools from the government.

Naisa represents more than 1,400 independent schools in SA and has nine associations of independent schools affiliated to it.

Naisa chairperson Mandla Mthembu said the average percentage school fee payment by parents in April stood at an estimated 21% while in June it was around 18%.