Pay protest hits Uitenhage Provincial Hospital
Nurses at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital downed tools on Monday, venting their anger against what they said were unfair labour practices.
The nurses said they were not being paid allowances owed to them and that they had also experienced unexplained salary cuts. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.