Pay protest hits Uitenhage Provincial Hospital

By ZIPO-ZENKOSI NCOKAZI - 18 August 2020

Nurses at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital downed tools on Monday, venting their anger against what they said were unfair labour practices.  

The nurses said they were not being paid allowances owed to them and that they had also experienced unexplained salary cuts. ..

