'It’s been tough': Tavern owner sells car to stock up on alcohol

A tavern owner, whose business took a hard knock during the lockdown, has sold his car to stock up on alcohol.

“The alcohol ban has affected my business big time. It took us to zero,” Abraham Mkhabela told TimesLIVE.

“But I don’t blame the governing processes, because at the end of the day it was about saving our brothers' and sisters' lives. We hope government will come with better solutions for us to pick up our businesses,” said Mkhabela.

With the resumption of alcohol sales on Tuesday, under level 2 restrictions of the Covid-19 lockdown, Mkhabela spent just more than R150,000 on stock for his pub in Springs on the East Rand.

To afford the stock to “restart his business”, Mkhabela sold his car two weeks ago for about R200,000.