Gyms pumped up for big reopening

It’s all systems go for Port Elizabeth gyms, which have been eagerly awaiting the green light to start operating again.

Though the government has yet to publish comprehensive regulations after the weekend announcement that gyms and fitness centres may reopen under lockdown level 2, some gyms have strategies in place to ensure the safety of their members when they reopen on Tuesday.

Metro Gym operations manager Lindo Dingela said the gym was ready to operate under strict protocols as the company awaits more detailed guidance from the government.

He said the group’s four gyms in Port Elizabeth and East London would use an app on which members could book time slots to ensure a limited number of people on the premises at any time.

The gym would also close for at least 30 minutes to sanitise after each two-hour session to prepare for the next group of people to use the facility.

Sanitisers and paper towels would be placed near the equipment for use before and after workouts, Dingela said.

He said the app had been developed before the lockdown but had not been needed previously. .

“We’ve had a viable strategy for a while now, but obviously everything will depend on what will be said when a detailed plan is published by government so we’ll operate under our own strategy until then.”

He said there would be no group exercise classes or sessions with personal trainers until further notice.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said on Monday that all gyms and fitness centres were expected to adhere to a limit of 50 people on the premises at a time.

Dlamini-Zuma was briefing media on the new regulations under level 2 of the lockdown, which kicks in on Tuesday.

Ministers are expected to expand on regulation changes for specific industries during the week.

“We aren’t expecting to have any crowding issues anyway because even under normal circumstances, our gyms don’t get too many people coming in at once unless it’s peak hour, where the app will come in handy,” Dingela said.

“With most people’s work schedules now having changed from before, we expect that our peak hour won’t be the same but the app will help us control numbers.”

CrossFit owner David Levey said the gym was ready to operate under strict protocols.

From Tuesday, members will be required to use demarcated floor spaces to ensure physical distancing.

New bathroom and other rules will be applicable.

“We’ve demarcated blocks of about 20 square metres for each person to stick to while training.

“People will be screened before coming in, answer the latest special health questionnaire by the government and follow floor markings to ensure a safe distance between them.



Levey said members would be required to change into their gym gear before entering and no changing on premises would be allowed.

Bathrooms would only be for emergencies, allowing one person in at a time, after which surfaces would be sanitised.

He said exercise classes would be limited to eight to 10 people and set at least 20 minutes apart.

“People have the option to train outside and those indoors are provided with sanitisers to clean before and after use of every piece of equipment.

“There is a form they’ll have to sign to confirm that they have sanitised equipment.

“We have a strict booking policy for anyone who wants to come, whether to train or visit for any reason.”

Levey said all children’s classes had been put on hold for now.

“People are required to keep their masks on and can only take them off when they’re in their safe zones — within their 20 square metre blocks, which are about four metres apart,” he said.

Port Elizabeth gym-goers welcomed the news of the reopening, with Lihle Nobanda saying she had her gym gear ready for Tuesday.

“I have had it with home-based workouts, which are two steps away from the kitchen and my bed.

“At least at a physical gym, I am able to focus.



“I think we're all sober-minded adults and can work together with the gyms to make sure everyone’s safe.”

Fitness enthusiast and trainer Darren Smith said: “I’m happy to be going back to something more than running and home workouts.”

Virgin Active SA is expected to open its outlets after comprehensive regulations are published.

