Former first lady spirited away after first round of maintenance application against Jacob Zuma
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma made a quick getaway from the Durban magistrate's court while surrounded by a circle of security guards on Tuesday, moments after her maintenance application against former president Jacob Zuma was adjourned.
Madiba-Zuma, wearing a plum leather dress and pink head wrap, was the only party in court during the closed maintenance hearing. Zuma was represented by advocate Nqaba Buthelezi.
Madiba-Zuma and Zuma reportedly parted ways earlier this year.
After proceedings, the court-appointed mediator in the case, Thulasizwe Mahlobo, told TimesLIVE he couldn’t divulge too much information.
Tobeka Madiba-Zuma leaving the Durban Magistrate's court where she took former president to court over maintenance. Media were barred from taking pictures of the former first Lady @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/9Zdrb7v8MX— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) August 18, 2020
“It was just a mediation process. We were trying to find amicable ground and I was facilitating this process. They will come back once both sides have consulted,” he said.
Zuma’s lawyer, Eric Mabuza, told TimesLIVE the former president wanted to deal with the matter in a sensitive way.
“It is unfortunate the complainant took the matter to court. It could have been resolved internally. The former president wants to treat it with the necessary decorum and sensitivity.”
He said Zuma has financially supported his family for the past 13 years and would continue to maintain this support.
Mabuza said a return date had not been set by the court, but said Zuma wanted the matter dealt with as soon as possible.
“The former president wants to deal with the matter without casting aspersions on anyone's reputation.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.