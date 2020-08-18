East Cape accident claims 10 lives

Eastern Cape police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after 10 people died and three others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned on a gravel road in Elliotdale at Mntwana location on Tuesday.

Eastern Cape department of transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the incident took place just after 9am when an Isuzu bakkie travelling from Mpahle location heading towards Thafalehashe Administrative Area lost control with 13 occupants including the driver inside.

It is alleged that while approaching an uphill, the driver lost control and the vehicle reversed into the nearby forest.

“Ten female occupants were declared dead at the scene, three people [two females and one male] including the driver, sustained injuries,” Rantjie said.

The occupants are alleged to be members of the Cape Buyani African Church and were on their way to visit a bereaved church member.

The injured were taken to Zithulele Hospital for further medical assistance.

Transport, safety and liaison MEC, Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe sent her condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

A case of culpable homicide will be investigated by local authorities, Rantjie said.

HeraldLIVE