Eased restrictions will see increase in Covid-19 cases — Prof Salim Abdool Karim

SA will see a slight increase in Covid-19 infections in the next 10 days, according to the chair of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

During an interview with eNCA on Monday, he said the rise will come with the reopening of more economic sectors under level 2 lockdown.

According to Abdool Karim, the increase will start to show around August 28.

“We need to be aware the threat is ever-present. This virus is not going away. We need to ensure the number of infections continues to decline. We expect, because of the easing of restrictions, there may be a slight increase in cases,” he said.

“That may become evident in about 10 days, around August 28. We will watch very carefully what the numbers are doing. If we don’t see that increase, or if we see a small increase, we can be confident the easing has not had a major impact.”