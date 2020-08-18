Death toll in Kalahari lodge blaze climbs as victim dies in hospital
The death toll from a fire that consumed a holiday lodge apartment in Witdraai, Northern Cape, rose to nine on Tuesday morning.
Police reported that one victim who had remained in hospital had since died.
“Frans Davin, 36, who was admitted to a hospital in Cape Town with serious burns, has succumbed to his injuries,” said police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba.
“His passing was confirmed this morning. This brings the number of people who died to nine,” Ramatseba said.
Forensic officials had discovered what they believed to be burnt remains at the lodge on Monday afternoon.
While these were believed to be that of a missing seven-year-old girl who was with the group at the time of the blaze, Ramatseba said they were waiting for forensic confirmation. If these are the child's remains, then the death toll stands at 10.
At least three families were affected by the tragic fire, which remains unexplained.
Seven people had died in the blaze itself in the early hours of Monday morning. An eighth person had succumbed to injuries later in hospital.
Of the seven who died on the premises, five were children. Three others had escaped unscathed.
The police have opened an inquest docket with a fire expert being brought in to establish the cause of the fire.
