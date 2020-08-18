Appeal may free brazen rhino poaching gang

PREMIUM

The three members of the notorious Ndlovu rhino poaching gang should get off scot-free if the bloody rhino horn, dart gun and other key evidence seized during an unlawful police search of their chalet is found on appeal to be inadmissible, it was argued in court on Monday.



Jabulani Ndlovu, 41, Forget Ndlovu, 38, and Sibusiso Ndlovu, 40, on Monday appealed to a full bench of three judges in the high court in Makhanda, against both their conviction and effective 25-year jail sentences...

