A welcome back kiss for cigarettes as stock runs low at some stores

Theresa Thompson* was so excited to purchase her first legal packet of cigarettes after many months that she kissed the box.

Making her way out of a Tops establishment in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on Tuesday morning, she said she had “lost too much money” buying illegal cigarettes.

“I felt so sorry for pensioners and people who were not working because illicit cigarettes were so expensive,” she said.

Sheldon Fortoen gave an idea of how much it cost him to buy illegal cigarettes over the past few months.

“It was hectic. A box for which we usually paid R20 we were getting for R100,” he said.