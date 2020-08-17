WATCH LIVE | Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on level 2 lockdown regulations
The National Coronavirus Command Council will on Monday brief the media on the regulations for Covid-19 lockdown level 2.
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday announced that SA would be moving to level 2 of the lockdown from midnight on Monday, with bans on travel between provinces and the sale of alcohol and tobacco products being lifted.
It has been five months since a national state of disaster to combat the coronavirus pandemic was declared.
Over the past three weeks, the number of new confirmed cases has dropped from a peak of more than 12,000 a day to an average in the past week of about 5,000 a day.
While the virus appears to have peaked in several provinces, including the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and possibly in KwaZulu-Natal, Ramaphosa has warned against complacency as the country moves to level 2.
