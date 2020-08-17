'There is always the risk of reinstatement of the ban': Batsa on cigarette sales during lockdown

British American Tobacco SA (Batsa) will not smoke a peace pipe with the government following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to unban cigarette sales.

The tobacco giant and nine other litigants, including farmers, consumers and processors, are awaiting the judgment of a full bench of the high court in Cape Town in their legal fight with cooperate governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Ramaphosa over the ban.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa placed SA on level 2 of the lockdown intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Level 2 comes into affect at midnight on Monday.

The move to level 2 includes reopening unrestricted travel between provinces and permitting sales of alcohol and tobacco products.

In the legal fight over the ban on cigarette sales, Dlamini-Zuma told the high court that cigarettes increased the risk of Covid-19 infection, and that smokers placed pressure on the country's health system.