Mvoko demands answers on state officials bagging Covid-19 contracts

Eastern Cape government departments have two days to explain how some state employees managed to secure Covid-19 contracts to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) in the province.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko was responding to an article in The Herald last week that revealed 10 people employed by the state had secured contracts, worth a combined R24m.

“Doing business with government while you are the employee of the same government that pays your salary constitutes a serious breach of government regulations,” Mvoko said.

He said provincial treasury boss Dalu Majeke had written injunction letters on the conflict of interest to all departments involved and demanded immediate action.

“It is concerning that such conduct continues to take place despite clear regulations that need to be followed when conducting procurement.”