Murderer loses bid to appeal against conviction and sentence
Convicted murderer Walter Williams, sentenced in June to life behind bars and also found to have been actively involved in gang activities, has lost his bid to appeal against his conviction and sentence.
On Monday, Port Elizabeth High Court acting judge Sureshni Moodliar dismissed Williams’ application for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence on the grounds that Williams’ argument, that state witnesses were not reliable and that evidence was circumstantial, did not hold water...
