Murder accused’s temperature too high to appear in court
The trial of Siviwe Khusani who pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and murdering his girlfriend could not continue on Monday as his temperature reading was too high for him to be allowed into the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Before court proceedings started, judge Nyameko Gqamana asked Khusani about his well being in line with directives issued by judge president Mogoeng Mogoeng to deal with combating the spread of Covid-19...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.