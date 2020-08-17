News

Man shot outside Port Elizabeth shopping centre

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi - 17 August 2020
One entrance to The Bridge Shopping Centre in Greenacres was sealed by police on Monday morning after a man was shot in the parking lot.
The Game entrance at The Bridge shopping centre in Greenacres was closed on Monday morning after a shooting incident in which a man was injured and rushed to the hospital.

Passers-by said they had heard gunshots.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the incident and said an attempted murder case was being investigated.

“It is alleged that at about 11.30am the victim, whose age is not yet known, was walking with a friend into the Greenacres mall when someone called him.

“The victim approached a white Ford vehicle and a shot was fired at him hitting him in the head,” Naidu said.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and a case of attempted murder is being investigated.

