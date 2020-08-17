News

#JusticeForUs | Women’s Month leaves bitter taste for violence victims

#JusticeForUs

PREMIUM
By Kathryn Kimberley - 17 August 2020

A single mom, she carries pepper spray and a taser in her bag because she was physically assaulted by two men in her life.

She only found the courage to lay a charge the second time around...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill

Most Read

X