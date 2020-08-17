It may take years before tourism recovers, TBCSA

It may take between two to three years for the tourism sector to get back on its feet after the losses it has suffered due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This is the warning issued by Tourism Business Council of SA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, just a day before the industry fully opens its doors to visitors.

Tshivhengwa said the sector is relieved at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the country would move into level 2 of the lockdown, allowing more businesses to open.

However, there are hurdles that the industry will face which will inhibit the recovery pace.