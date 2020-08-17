Former PE teen bags huge publishing deal with crime novel

PREMIUM

It was Emily Hart’s dream in primary school to be a published author by the time she finished her schooling career.



The former Port Elizabeth resident, who just turned 18, is in her matric year at Rhenish Girls High School in Stellenbosch and has just landed a publishing deal with Rome-based Europa Editions for her first crime fiction novel...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.