Estate agents get creative to succeed under lockdown

PREMIUM

Arranging virtual show days, good photographs and video tours of properties on various websites are just some of the ways the property sector has adapted to withstand the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown.



Port Elizabeth Principal Practitioners Association (PEPPA) chair Julia Goss said despite the challenges it was not all bad news for the industry as the challenges had forced agents to think outside the box. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.