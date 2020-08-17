Estate agents get creative to succeed under lockdown
Arranging virtual show days, good photographs and video tours of properties on various websites are just some of the ways the property sector has adapted to withstand the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown.
Port Elizabeth Principal Practitioners Association (PEPPA) chair Julia Goss said despite the challenges it was not all bad news for the industry as the challenges had forced agents to think outside the box. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.