Cele confirms 'suicide' in KZN south coast killings, hints at more victims

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been tasked with investigating the death of a man believed to be the main suspect in the murders of five women in Mtwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, who died in police custody early on Monday morning.

Siphamandla Khomo, 41, who was found hanging in a cell in Scottsburgh in an apparent suicide, was one of two men who were due to appear in the Umzumbe magistrate's court on Monday. This followed the deaths of Akhona Gumede, 25, Nosipho Gumede, 16, Neliswe Dube, 22, Zama Chiliza, 38, and an unidentified woman in her 20s who died between April and last week.

In a statement, Ipid said: “It is alleged that the deceased hanged himself with a string from his track[suit] pants. The detained was arrested, as he was a suspect in a Hibberdene 5 counts of murder case, and he was detained at Scottburgh SAPS from August 13.

“Yesterday, he was booked out for confession procedure, and the normal process of having a suspect medically checked before and after was adhered to. He was returned into the cell just after midnight. As the night shift was handing over to the day shift, the deceased was found hanging from the shower head. The paramedics and later the pathologist declared him dead on the scene,” Ipid said.

Police minister Bheki Cele said Khomo had already “confessed to the murders” and was due to point out additional crime scenes on Monday.

“There is new information that suggests that there are more people that we might find, including a confession from the deceased himself. He said there were more people he murdered and there are more families coming out to say that they have people missing,” he said.

Cele said a total of 14 people had been reported missing but the details of their disappearances needed clarity.