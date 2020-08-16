Still no arrests in murder of young Schauderville mom Shenice

Port Elizabeth police have condemned a false social media post claiming that the killers of Shenice Jonathan had been arrested.

The mutilated body of Jonathan, 26, was discovered in Schauderville on the morning of August 6.

Speculation was also rife that the young mother was raped before being stabbed to death.

“It can be confirmed that she was not raped,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said on Sunday.

The police had been made aware of a video and photographs spread on social media of Jonathan’s alleged perpetrators.

“Such information is false and the public are warned to refrain from publishing unverified information,” she said.

“Such irresponsibility can jeopardise our investigation as well as the safety of those people.”

Jonathan’s older brother, Shervargo, 38, said an intimate a memorial service had been held for his sister on Friday.

He said the family had chosen to ignore the social media posts and instead were focused on grieving.

Jonathan’s body was found in a field in Thornton Street.

She had been stabbed several times.

Naidu said. “Any person who publishes, distributes, discloses or circulates false information or fake news is guilty of an offence and can be prosecuted.”

She encouraged anyone with information about the murder to contact Colonel Mike Grobler on 082-442-1825.

HeraldLIVE