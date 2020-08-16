Power cuts may return this week: Eskom

Eskom says the power system will be severely constrained this coming week due to the unavailability of eight generation units, due to breakdowns or delays in the maintenance programme.

While some of the units will be returned to service on Sunday evening and Monday, “the system is expected to remain severely constrained for the rest of the week”, said the electricity utility.

“The return to service of a generation unit each at the Duvha and Medupi power stations has been delayed. Generation units at Tutuka, Majuba, Komati, Kendal, and two units at Hendrina have been shut down.”

Eskom said the aged generation infrastructure is “unreliable and volatile”.

“While Eskom teams are working hard to return as many of these generation units to service as possible, any further deterioration in the generation performance may tip the country into load-shedding.

“We urge the people of SA to help reduce electricity usage in order to assist Eskom to keep the lights on.”

