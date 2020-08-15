Woman's body discovered in Salt Lake

An inquest docket has been open after the discovery of a women's body floating in Salt Lake in Arcadia on Friday afternoon.

The deceased woman has been identified as 36-year-old Carmen Jacobs.

The cause of death is not yet known.

According to Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, a community member alerted the police to a women's body seen floating in Salt Lake at around 1pm on Friday.

“At this stage the cause of death will only be determined after a postmortem examination,” Janse van Rensburg added.

Jacobs was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

HeraldLIVE