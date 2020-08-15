News

Woman's body discovered in Salt Lake

By Kathryn Kimberley - 15 August 2020
An inquest docket has been opened following the discovery of a woman's body in Salt Lake at the weekend.
The deceased woman has been identified as 36-year-old Carmen Jacobs.

The cause of death is not yet known.

According to Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, a community member alerted the police to a women's body seen floating in Salt Lake at around 1pm on Friday.

“At this stage the cause of death will only be determined after a postmortem examination,” Janse van Rensburg added.

Jacobs was last seen alive on Wednesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

