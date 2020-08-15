Woman's body discovered in Salt Lake
An inquest docket has been open after the discovery of a women's body floating in Salt Lake in Arcadia on Friday afternoon.
The deceased woman has been identified as 36-year-old Carmen Jacobs.
The cause of death is not yet known.
According to Port Elizabeth police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, a community member alerted the police to a women's body seen floating in Salt Lake at around 1pm on Friday.
“At this stage the cause of death will only be determined after a postmortem examination,” Janse van Rensburg added.
Jacobs was last seen alive on Wednesday.
Investigations are ongoing.
