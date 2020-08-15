News

WATCH LIVE | Bob Mabena's funeral

By Herald Reporter - 15 August 2020

The funeral service of legendary radio and TV personality Bob Mabena is under way.

The funeral service for veteran broadcaster Kgomotso Bob Mabena is taking place at a crematorium West of Pretoria

