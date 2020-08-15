WATCH LIVE | Bob Mabena's funeral
The funeral service of legendary radio and TV personality Bob Mabena is under way.
The funeral service for veteran broadcaster Kgomotso Bob Mabena is taking place at a crematorium West of Pretoria
The funeral service of legendary radio and TV personality Bob Mabena is under way.
The funeral service for veteran broadcaster Kgomotso Bob Mabena is taking place at a crematorium West of Pretoria
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.