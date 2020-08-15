'Torture on mountain' during search for missing child after sangoma identifies 'culprits'

“What was happening was people would go to seers or sangomas and report back to the community. This was happening while everyone was looking for the child.”

Sofika said Petrus was Anothando's neighbour and helped to raise him. When they accused her of being the person in the sangoma's vision, the community asked whether she ever fed the toddler.

When she replied that she fed him regularly when he was playing with her child, the community was sure they had their culprit.

Jonas was allegedly targeted because his name is similar to “Johannes”, the name the sangoma gave for the person who took the child.

Witnesses said the victims were only saved because the Namibian community gave the mob leaders money to go back to the sangoma for more detailed information about the culprits.

Petrus's relative was shaken and tearful on Friday as she detailed what happened. “According to [Petrus], she was in the house when a few men called her out. When she opened the door they asked where is her boyfriend, and then the boyfriend went to them,” said the relative.

“They told the boyfriend to call another guy named Jonas, they told them to go to the road where the crowd is.

“They asked her, 'Do you know the child?' She said yes because she is the neighbour. The problem is they were speaking Xhosa, she was speaking English. They said, 'Do you see, she knows the child, she must be the one!'”