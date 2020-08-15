SA's Covid-19 cases have dropped to 5,000 a day on average from 12,000 at peak

President Cyril Ramaphosa says there are signs of hope, five months since a national state of disaster was declared to combat to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over the last three weeks, the number of new confirmed cases has dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day to an average over the past week of about 5,000 a day.

Ramaphosa said the recovery rate from coronavirus has also risen from 48% at the time of his last address to the nation and now stands at 80%.

“The number of patients hospitalised has decreased from 10,000 at the beginning of the month to about 4,000. This is significantly reducing the pressure on our health facilities.