Level 2 of lockdown: What's allowed — and what's not

By TimesLIVE - 15 August 2020
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: GCIS

Beaches and gyms are permitted to open from Tuesday but sports fans are not allowed at stadiums.

Visits to family is now also possible, though government says this must be in small numbers.

Travel between provinces is permitted for leisure.

Accommodation and hospitality venues will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

These are some of the changes as SA moves to lockdown level 2 on August 18, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday night.

Appropriate restrictions and safety precautions will apply to protect public health, including gatherings capped at fewer than 50 people. A curfew will also remain in place between the hours of 10pm and 4am.

Level 2 permits the sale of alcohol and cigarettes, as well as the reopening of gyms.
Image: PresidencyZA
Travel between provinces is permitted, along with visits to family.
Image: PresidencyZA
Accommodation facilities may reopen, subject to a limit on the number of guests.
Image: PresidencyZA
These restrictions remain in force.
Image: PresidencyZA

