JUST IN | Ramaphosa to address nation at 8pm
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about the Covid-19 state of disaster at 8pm on Saturday.
Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said the address followed a meeting of the national coronavirus command council earlier in the week and meetings of the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet on Saturday.
There has been widespread speculation that as various Covid-19 graphs head downwards following the peak in the local pandemic towards the end of July, Ramapohosa will ease the lockdown from alert level 3 to level 2, allowing the economy to get back into full swing.
Seale's brief statement said: “President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening, Saturday 15 August 2020, on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.
“The president’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.”
TimesLIVE understands that the Covid-19 state of disaster, which ends on Saturday, will be extended with the publication of a government gazette before the president's address.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.