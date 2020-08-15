JUST IN | Ban on alcohol & cigarettes lifted from Monday when SA moves to level 2

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will be moving to alert level 2 with bans on travel between provinces and the sale of alcohol and tobacco products being lifted.

The easing from level 3 is effective from Monday midnight.

The move follows a special cabinet meeting on Saturday afternoon. Throughout the week, cabinet received advice from health experts who advised that the country has now managed to arrest rapid transmission of the Covid-19 virus and that health-care infrastructure would not be undermined.

On day 142 of the nationwide lockdown, which was announced in March, Ramaphosa has given the go-ahead for the sale of tobacco products which have been prohibited throughout the period, resulting in a number of legal challenges. Finance minister Tito Mboweni had publicly expressed his unhappiness with the move which has severely affected the country’s ability to collect revenue even as the economy tanks.