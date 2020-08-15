Covid-19 state of disaster extended to September 15 as Ramaphosa prepares to address nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about the Covid-19 state of disaster at 8pm on Saturday.

The announcement came as co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma published a government gazette extending the Covid-19 state of disaster for another month, until September 15.

Dlamini-Zuma said the extension took into account “the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster”.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, said Ramaphosa's address followed a meeting of the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) on Tuesday and meetings of the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet on Saturday.