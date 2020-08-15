Couple make history with virtual lobola negotiations

PREMIUM

A young couple eager to cement their love did not let Covid-19 stand in their way when they held what may have been the first ever virtual lobola negotiation between two families.



Melusi Dlamini from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal and his bride Thandile Mafu from Dutywa went viral on social media this week when pictures of the unconventional virtual lobola negotiations tugged at the heartstrings of many South Africans...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.