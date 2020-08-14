Tributes pour in for much-loved Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

Tributes have been pouring in for DA councillor Lungiswa Mlungwana, who died on Thursday.

Mlungwana, 61, was described as someone who always had a smile on her face, was soft-spoken and never short of kind words to say to others.

She was a PR councillor for the DA in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

Leading the tributes on Thursday, DA councillor Sandile Rwexwana said he was saddened by Mlungwana’s passing and prayed that her soul would rest in peace.

Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya said the metro had lost a great servant.

“I heard the news this morning and it’s so sad because she was one of the most humble souls we’ve had. She was a mother to us, and despite me being younger than her, she showed me the utmost respect,” she said.

Mafaya said irrespective of which party you came from, Mlungwana was always there with a kind word and to give guidance when needed.

EFF councillor Phumza Tshanga said she had been shocked when she heard Mlungwana had died after seeing a message circulating on social media.

“Mama was one of the most humble souls I’ve ever come across. She was a lady and would never raise her voice.

“She had a motherly heart. I remember in 2016 when councillor [Simphiwe] Ntshiza had no car and as the EFF caucus we approached her to please help him with transport every time they come to council, and she gladly said yes,” Tshanga said.

Tshanga said the EFF was deeply hurt by her sudden death and passed on its condolences to her family and friends.

COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu said she was saddened to hear of Mlungwana’s death.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the DA and the family of mam’Mlungwana.

“I will remember her as a strong woman who made my council experience brighter. We shared many stories and much laughter. I will remember her humility and passion for her job. She was a beacon of light,” Sijadu said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom extended heartfelt condolences to the family

“It’s a great loss to council as well as her community. She was a hard worker in KwaNobuhle and always fought for the rights of women. For that she’ll be remembered, and hearing of her passing is really sad,” Grootboom said.

DA councillor and provincial leader in the Eastern Cape Nqaba Bhanga said the party was saddened by Mlungwana’s untimely death as she had been a pillar of the DA caucus in the metro.

“She was a woman of substance and even when she deliberated matters in council there was substance. She was not only a councillor but a mother.

“She was well behaved and didn’t impose her age on anyone, but treated everyone equally,” he said.

Bhanga said Mlungwana had grown up on former mayor and councillor Athol Trollip’s family farm and the two had been very close.

UF councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila described Mlungwana as very gentle, dedicated and caring in her responsibilities of serving the people of the metro.

“Our council chambers will sorely miss her decorum in the manner in which she carried herself in our council meetings,” Mtsila said.

