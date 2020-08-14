SA records 260 deaths and 4,000 new cases in 24 hours

Of the new deaths, 68 were in the Eastern Cape, 62 in the Free State, 39 in KZN, 30 in Gauteng, 21 in the Western Cape, 18 in Mpumalanga, 14 from Limpopo, and eight in the Northern Cape.

Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have the highest number of infections, with 195,820, 102,233 and 100,976 respectively.

Gauteng accounted for about 1,200 of the new cases, with about 700 recorded in KZN, 500 in the Free State, 400 in the Western Cape, 350 in Mpumalanga, and about 200 each in the Eastern Cape, the North West and Limpopo.

The Northern Cape, which has the lowest number of total infections accounted for about 150 of the new cases.

"The recoveries now stand at 437,617 which translates to a recovery rate of 76%," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The figures are based on 3,315,497 total tests, of which 20,063 were done in the past 24 hours.

