‘My dad burst into tears when he saw me’

“My mother came in to see what the fuss was about and she, too, burst into tears and hugged me.

“My parents were obviously so relieved that I had made it through this ordeal that they couldn’t contain their relief and excitement at seeing me.

“It is great to have overcome this dreadful illness and I am most grateful to be alive today.”

Salie, who is still receiving physiotherapy as part of his recovery, was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday June 29, after he had completely lost his appetite.

By the Thursday he started vomiting. Concerned he may have contracted the virus, his family called an ambulance to take him to hospital.

The night of his admission he started having serious breathing difficulties.

“I had none of the flu-like symptoms, such as a fever and body aches often associated with the virus but I was growing weak due to my lack of appetite and the vomiting.

“I was transferred to the ICU the next day and that was the very last thing I remember for the next two weeks.

“I am here today in large part thanks to the outstanding treatment provided by physician and cardiologist, Dr Neil Hendricks, who is such a hands-on specialist,” he said.

Salie said he also wanted to thank his family and friends for all their prayers.

Another patient who was treated by Hendricks and recently discharged is Wright Jafta, 52, an intermediate life care practitioner working for emergency medical services in Graaff-Reinett, who was admitted on June 26.