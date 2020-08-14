‘My dad burst into tears when he saw me’
Every day, South Africans are confronted with distressing news about the Covid-19 pandemic — so much so that the stories of hope and recovery are sometimes missed.
Nazeem Salie, of Port Elizabeth, decided to surprise his parents at their home after he was discharged late last week from Netcare Greenacres Hospital, where he was treated for a month after contracting the coronavirus.
“My sisters and I decided not to tell my parents I was being discharged, so we could surprise them,” the 39-year-old said.
“My father answered the doorbell and looked at me twice before he realised with astonishment who it was, burst into tears and embraced me.
“My mother came in to see what the fuss was about and she, too, burst into tears and hugged me.
“My parents were obviously so relieved that I had made it through this ordeal that they couldn’t contain their relief and excitement at seeing me.
“It is great to have overcome this dreadful illness and I am most grateful to be alive today.”
Salie, who is still receiving physiotherapy as part of his recovery, was tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday June 29, after he had completely lost his appetite.
By the Thursday he started vomiting. Concerned he may have contracted the virus, his family called an ambulance to take him to hospital.
The night of his admission he started having serious breathing difficulties.
“I had none of the flu-like symptoms, such as a fever and body aches often associated with the virus but I was growing weak due to my lack of appetite and the vomiting.
“I was transferred to the ICU the next day and that was the very last thing I remember for the next two weeks.
“I am here today in large part thanks to the outstanding treatment provided by physician and cardiologist, Dr Neil Hendricks, who is such a hands-on specialist,” he said.
Salie said he also wanted to thank his family and friends for all their prayers.
Another patient who was treated by Hendricks and recently discharged is Wright Jafta, 52, an intermediate life care practitioner working for emergency medical services in Graaff-Reinett, who was admitted on June 26.
Jafta, who suffers from hypertension and respiratory problems, was transferred to ICU two days later, after his condition deteriorated.
The doctors and nursing staff were deeply concerned about Jafta and at one point feared the worst.
After spending two weeks in ICU fighting for his life his condition stabilised and continued to improve.
He was finally well enough to be discharged on July 27 — to the absolute joy of his wife and three children, the youngest of whom is just eight.
“I was tested for Covid-19 in Graaff-Reinet, and my doctor referred me to Dr Hendricks after I started struggling to breathe and my oxygen levels dropped below 80%.
“I had severe body aches and my blood pressure skyrocketed.
“Once taken to the ICU and ventilated, I remember nothing until I was brought around again on 13 July.
“People are dying from this infection and I believe that it was only by the grace of God and as a result of the outstanding treatment provided by Dr Hendricks and the nursing team that I survived.
“Dr Hendricks and a number of nursing sisters went way beyond the call of duty in caring for me and I am most grateful to them all,” he said
Hendricks, who is probably best known in Port Elizabeth for his work as a cardiologist, said caring for Covid-19 patients was simply in line with his duty as a medical practitioner.
“At Netcare Greenacres Hospital we do see some of the most difficult and complex Covid-19 cases, so it is always most heartening for all of the nursing staff and doctors, including me personally, when patients recover and can go home.
“We therefore make sure to celebrate each and every one of these victories over Covid-19, as they reinforce to us all that we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of people at this most challenging time.
“I think that these two cases remind us that this infection does not discriminate on the basis of age, or even necessarily on health.
“Mr Jafta and Mr Salie are both relatively young, as were a number of other patients in ICU, some as young as 20, who were apparently relatively healthy before contracting the disease.
“As we are seeing a number of patients whose Covid-19 is already advanced and life-threatening, I would like to remind South Africans to make sure that they seek treatment timeously.
“If you suspect that you may be infected, contact your medical practitioner immediately for advice and to see if you need to be tested as soon as possible,” he advised.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.