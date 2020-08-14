More Marikana shooting victims have since died, others still surprised they survived 2012 massacre

It has been eight years since the deadly wage-related strike by mineworkers at Lonmin's platinum mine in Marikana, Rustenburg.

Since then, more workers have died as a result of the shooting.

This is according to lawyer Andries Nkhome, who represents the 279 mineworkers who were either injured or unlawfully arrested during the strike that resulted in 34 mineworkers being shot dead.

Nkhome said at least four mineworkers who were due to receive compensation from the government for the injuries they sustained have since died.

“None of those who suffered injuries have been paid thus far, and we have had a few pass away. There are some people who died, in our view, as a result of the trauma they suffered at the scene. In time, we will end up having fewer of the people we represent alive.”

Ten other people, including security guards and police officers, were killed in the days before or after the incident which came to be known as the “Marikana Massacre”.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Friday, ahead the August 16 commemoration, Nkhome said only some of those who were arrested had been compensated by the government.

“The expectation was that we would have first settled the injured because they are the ones who require medical attention. Thereafter, we would we go to the ones who were arrested unlawfully,” he said.

In the meantime, Nkhome said, many of his clients continued to live with pain and suffering.