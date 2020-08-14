'I was not given this position, I fought for it,' says AU chief advisor

Chief advisor to president Cyril Ramaphosa at the African Union (AU), Maropene Ramokgopa, said she was not given her current position on a silver platter and had to fight strongly for it.



Ramokgopa was speaking at a women panel discussion hosted by the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM) in collaboration with the Galaxy Universal Network TV under the topic “women representativity and public service: how far are we?”..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.