‘He gave us the best of himself’— Bob Mabena’s children
Radio and TV veteran Bob Mabena’s children have opened up about their heartbreak at losing their father, promising to carry on his legacy.
Mabena, whose broadcasting career spanned 30 years, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 51.
He was a presenter of Power Breakfast on Power 98.7 and station manager at the time of his death.
The radio personality’s wife, Eucharist, and children attended a memorial service for the star that was live-streamed from the Power 98.7 offices in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Two of his children, Clementine and Sihle Mabena, gave moving tributes to their father.
Clementine said her father always made time for his children and made them feel like the most important person in the world.
“I want to be greedy and say that I wished I had more time [with him], but he gave me the best of himself, as he did with all of my siblings,” she said.
She called her siblings on stage and vowed to carry on her father’s legacy.
“Nobody ever saw him coming, the way his career started, and nobody saw it coming. He never played by the rules.
“The Jammer journey doesn’t end here, it will continue. It is in these faces.”
Sihle shared a touching musical tribute to her dad by singing in his memory.
WATCH #BobMabena His daughter Sihle Mabena sings in honour of her father.#BobMabenaMemorial pic.twitter.com/t4y8SY6A18— Sli Masikane (@Sli_Masikane) August 13, 2020
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance at the memorial was limited to 50 people.
Guests followed strict health and safety protocols, including wearing masks and social distancing.
Musicians Ringo Madlingozi and Judith Sephuma both performed at the service.
Several of Mabena’s close friends also took to the stage to pay tribute to him, including Winston Maimane, Nothemba Madumo, Given Mkhari and Melanie Bala.
Bala, who co-hosted the popular TV music show Studio Mix with Mabena, reflected on some of the great moments she shared with him.
She also shared how he would always try protect her, including after a stalker began harassing her.
Love is a verb. It’s in the things you do. That to me was one of the things I loved about him as an individualMelanie Bala
“It speaks to the kind of person he was.
“When he said he cared about you, he didn’t just say it — he showed you.
“Love is a verb. It’s in the things you do. That to me was one of the things I loved about him as an individual.”
The star’s family doctor and friend, Tiny Mhinga, said Mabena was an inspiration to him and like the younger brother he never had.
He said he saw Mabena just days before his passing and referred him to a specialist for treatment in hospital.
He spoke to the star, who was upbeat and assured him that he would be discharged on Monday.
It was only later that Mhinga learnt that his condition had taken a turn for the worst.
“He said he was happy to go home, several times.
“All of us here didn’t know what home he was talking about.
“Only he and his maker knew which home that was.”
Mabena’s funeral will be held in Johannesburg on Saturday at 12.30pm, with a live broadcast of the service on YouTube. — TimesLIVE
