‘He gave us the best of himself’— Bob Mabena’s children

Radio and TV veteran Bob Mabena’s children have opened up about their heartbreak at losing their father, promising to carry on his legacy.

Mabena, whose broadcasting career spanned 30 years, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 51.

He was a presenter of Power Breakfast on Power 98.7 and station manager at the time of his death.

The radio personality’s wife, Eucharist, and children attended a memorial service for the star that was live-streamed from the Power 98.7 offices in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Two of his children, Clementine and Sihle Mabena, gave moving tributes to their father.

Clementine said her father always made time for his children and made them feel like the most important person in the world.

“I want to be greedy and say that I wished I had more time [with him], but he gave me the best of himself, as he did with all of my siblings,” she said.