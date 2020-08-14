News

Battle rages for control of Nafcoc in Bay

By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi - 14 August 2020

The power struggle in the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Nelson Mandela Bay is heating up  with the warring factions accusing each other of setting up illegal structures.

And while the fight continues the national body is mute...

