State employees, MEC's husband clinch Covid-19 PPE contracts
Ten people employed by the state have secured contracts worth a combined R24m to supply Covid-19 personal protective equipment from the Eastern Cape government.
It has also emerged that the husband of Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe secured a R1.6m contract to supply PPE to the province’s education department...
