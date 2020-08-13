State employees, MEC's husband clinch Covid-19 PPE contracts

PREMIUM

Ten people employed by the state have secured contracts worth a combined R24m to supply Covid-19 personal protective equipment from the Eastern Cape government.



It has also emerged that the husband of Eastern Cape transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe secured a R1.6m contract to supply PPE to the province’s education department...

